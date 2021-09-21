HONNE, BEKA, SB19 to perform in 2021 G Music Fest

MANILA -- Local and international artists are set to perform in this year’s G Music Fest, an annual event hosted by Globe Telecom every September.

The music festival will happen on September 26 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. but fans can already see their favorite music artists in the exclusive event “Up Close” the day prior from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The international artists who will perform at the G Music Fest include English electronic music duo HONNE, singer-songwriter BEKA and Australian artist Vance Joy.

On the other hand, local acts include Silent Sanctuary, December Avenue, Alamat, I Belong to the Zoo, The Juans, and P-pop group SB19.

The event will be streamed for free on Globe’s official Facebook page.

“Globe provides Filipinos with novel ways to make it a #GDayEveryday. One of the ways to do so is to build meaningful connections through shared passions like music,” said Bianca Wong, head of Globe’s Feel Valued Tribe.

“Globe Rewards looks to make this year’s 917 celebration a platform for rallying Filipinos during this time of collective need through upliftment, bayanihan, and leveled-up rewarding experiences. We encourage everyone to be a part of it,” she added.