‘Grabe naman!’: Alexa Ilacad posts swimsuit photo

Actress Alexa Ilacad surprised fellow celebrities and fans when she released a photo wearing a swimsuit and flaunted her fit physique.

On Instagram, even showbiz personalities were left in awe in seeing Ilacad’s body which appeared to be a result of her rigorous workout routines.

In the caption, the actress spoke about the lifetime commitment to self-love and noted how proud she is for her progress.

“Work on you, for you. It took me all my courage to post this but self-love is a lifetime journey and even though learning how to love myself and the body I’ve been blessed with is an everyday battle, I’m still proud of my progress,” she said.

Netizens took to the comment section to show their appreciation of Ilacad’s photo. Even actresses like Iza Calzado, Loisa Andalio, Vivoree Esclito, and Barbie Imperial praised Ilacad.

“Grabe naman!” Andalio said, which was followed by Esclito’s: “GHORL, slayyyy.”

“Nakakagulat ka naman,” Imperial commented while adding fire emojis.

A few days ago, Ilacad sent her followers abuzz after she posted a new picture of her holding hands with Gab Lagman.

Ilacad captioned the Instagram post with the name of their characters in the ABS-CBN primetime series “Init sa Magdamag” before using the heart and fire emoticons.

Although she did not say much about the picture, Ilacad’s followers commented about their chemistry, saying they would make a good real-life couple.

Ilacad is a homegrown artist of ABS-CBN’s talent agency Star Magic.