Gerald Anderson in Austria for his next movie project?

MANILA -- It looks like Gerald Anderson is already gearing up for his next movie under Mavx Productions.

This after the film outlet shared on Instagram a photo of the Kapamilya actor where he appears to be in a foreign country.

“#tatakmavx coming soon @andersongeraldjr @mavisuera,” its caption read.

While Mavx Productions did not reveal where the photo was taken, Anderson seems to be in Austria going by his personal social media updates.

Although he has not posted anything about the movie yet, Anderson looks like he is enjoying going around Vienna with his dad.

It was in August when Mavx Productions first announced that it had cast Anderson in one of their upcoming projects. However, it didn't provide any other details about the still untitled project.