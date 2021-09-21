BINI wows with synchronization in ‘Kapit Lang’ rehearsals

BINI is composed of Stacey, Mikha, Aiah, Gwen, Jhoanna, Colet, Maloi, and Sheena. YouTube: BINI Official

MANILA — The P-pop girl group BINI released on Monday a video of its dance practice for “Kapit Lang,” impressing fans with their signature synchronization.

The rehearsals video provided the clearest view so far of the full choreography of “Kapit Lang,” which was released on September 10 with a vibrant music video.

Since its pre-debut era with “Da Coconut Nut” in late 2020, BINI has drawn praise for its members synchronized movements despite complicated choreography.

Their live performances notably went viral, as first-time viewers expressed surprise with a local girl group matching the polish its K-pop counterparts are known for.

Going by comments on BINI’s “Kapit Lang” dance practice release, the group has sustained that impression.

“They are so in sync! Them 8 are literally perfect for each other, walang sapawan! They definitely look like a group,” wrote one fan.

“Yup, this dance choreo is Gold Tier for me. They just keep getting better and better in every performances. PS. How about releasing a dance tutorial video for Kapit Lang? Yay or Nay?” another said.

“Aww! That's so good. Ang sarap sa mata. Nothing's changed, they're still synchronized. Showing excellence in every perf. is BINI's thing. They're owning the stage as usual. Practice lang yan ha,” a fan commented.

The release of “Kapit Lang,” BINI’s third single, leads up to the act’s joint concert with its sibling group, BGYO, on November 6 and 7.

The five-member boy group also recently came out with its comeback single, “The Baddest.”

Both acts, which trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, are also finishing recording their respective full-length albums.

