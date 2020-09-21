LOOK: Arron Villaflor introduces new girlfriend

MANILA - Actor Arron Villaflor has finally introduced to his social media followers his special someone.

Villaflor’s new girlfriend is Camille Buenaventura, who is a candidate in the Mr. and Ms. Chinatown 2020 beauty pageant.

Expressing his love for Buenaventura, the Kapamilya actor shared two sweet photos of them which appear to have been taken just recently.

“Love you more everyday, Cam,” he said in one of his posts.

For their other photo, Villaflor said that no words can define how happy he is to be with his girlfriend right now.

Villafor first posted about Buenventura when he finally regained his Instagram account last September 8 after falling victim to hacking.

During the Instagram Live broadcast, Villaflor said he missed his followers so much.

“Super happy namin [na naibalik na 'yung account sa akin] kasi sobrang nalungkot ako. Sobrang thankful ako dahil nandito si Lovey ko since nawala ang IG ko para somehow mawala 'yung lungkot ko,” he said.

He also could not stop gushing about how beautiful his girlfriend is.

“Ang ganda ng girlfriend ko no? Super happy. Super happy swear. Ipag-pray niyo kami lagi. Kailangan namin ng dasal. Don’t worry, nasa dasal din namin kayo,” he said while talking to his followers.

Before Buenaventura, Villaflor admitted during an October 2019 interview on “Tonight with Boy Abunda” that he was once in a relationship with actress Jane de Leon.

“Kasi siya 'yung last relationship ko. Masaya naman kami nung magkarelasyon kami. Siguro may pagkakatoan lang Tito Boy na hindi natin makita, hindi natin ma-meet 'yung expectation na gusto natin i-meet between us,” he said at that time.

When asked for the reason of their breakup, Villafor said: “Time. Siyempre she’s just starting in our industry so she wants something big. Dumating na. I am happy for her.”

However, he clarified during that interview that he had already moved on.