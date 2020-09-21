‘I’m Tee, Me Too’ episode 1 recap: Watee opens his house to boarders in order to pay his mortgage

Watee (Krist Perawat) was left with no choice but to open his home to boarders in order to pay his mortgage in the first of I'm Tee, Me Too. Screenshot

After his mother passed away, Watee (Krist Perawat) was left with no choice but to open his house to boarders in order to pay its mortgage, in the pilot episode of “I’m Tee, Me Too,” the newest Thai boys love series to air locally.

Despite his fear of trusting people, Watee, an architecture student, opened the house only to four people nicknamed Tee on social media, in the first episode, which aired last Friday, September 18.

Determined to save money for his mortgage, Watee accepted Maetee (Off Jumpol), a communication arts student, under the condition that he stays in his departed mother’s room with T-Rex (Gun Atthaphan), a psychology student who has a fear of being alone.

They are joined by Tee-do (Tay Tawan), a music major who has a fear of loud chewing, Teedet (New Thitipoom), a foul-mouthed, forestry student who has a fear of women, and Maitee (Singto Prachaya), a perfectionist food science student who has a fear of good news.

With the six Tees are complete in the house, Watee set some house rules with fine of up to 1 million baht.

The day after, a girl named Ink was looking for one of the Tees. Ink is Maetee's ex-girlfriend and is currently in a relationship with Tee-do, who breaks up with her due to her loud chewing.

"I’m Tee, Me Too" is available for streaming on iWant and GMM TV's YouTube page.

In the next episode, Watee might be pushed to his limits forcing all other Tees to leave.