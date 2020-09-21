Dark superhero satire 'Watchmen' wins Emmy for limited series

LOS ANGELES - Dark superhero satire "Watchmen" on Sunday won the Emmy for outstanding limited series, finishing the night honoring television's best with 11 statuettes.

HBO's eerily prescient comic book adaptation that debuted last October has struck a chord with many viewers as it confronts historic US racism, police violence and even mask-wearing –- topics very much topping the news in the United States.

The series bested "Little Fires Everywhere," "Mrs America," "Unbelievable" and "Unorthodox."

