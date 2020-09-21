Angelica Panganiban, Sam Milby, Robin Padilla star in first animated Netflix film from PH

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban, Sam Milby and Robin Padilla are the lead stars of the first animated Netflix film from the Philippines.

Set to premiere on October 29 in the streaming platform, the adult-animation film, “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story,” will be available across Asia in Tagalog-English and English as “You Animal.”

Directed by Avid Liongoren and written by Manny Angeles and Paulle Olivenza, Netflix describes the movie as “a refreshing look at societal expectations, personal aspirations and the classic love triangle.”

“My team and I took over 3 years of serious hard work to create this light and comical film. While our main goal is to elicit a few laughs, our advocacy is to encourage local animation production. In the global animation industry, the Philippines is a go-to nation for outsourcing animation services. We are home to thousands of talented animators but sadly, we are not known for ideating and producing our own work,” said Liongoren.

“There have been less than 10 animated feature films in the entire 100-year history of Philippine cinema, and we want to continue adding to that, while also hoping that little by little, someday Filipino animators can be known as not just service providers, but creators as well,” he added.

Based on its official synopsis, the film follows Nimfa Dimaano (Panganiban), a pretty cat who works as a perfume sales kitty at a department store.

Her boyfriend Roger (Padilla) is the macho mongrel janitor.

Nimfa meets Iñigo Villanueva (Milby), the bourgeoisie business dog and their chemistry ignites.

It remains to be seen whether Nimfa and Roger’s love for DVDs and cheap street food will keep them together or Iñigo’s high society charms will tear them apart.

Aside from the three stars, the movie will also features the voices of Empoy Marquez, Piolo Pascual, Arci Muñoz, Eugene Domingo, Yeng Constantino, Moira dela Torre and Joyce Bernal.

“Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story” was animated and produced by Rocketsheep Studio and Spring Films, which is composed of Pascual, Bernal, Liongoren, Angeles, Erickson Raymundo and E Del Mundo.

Netflix released on Monday the first look for "Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story." Check out the pictures below.