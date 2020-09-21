Angelica Panganiban asked: 'Are you willing to give advice to GF of your ex?'

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban’s new, upcoming weekly show “Ask Angelica” will feature the actress talking to her fans, answering questions and listening to their troubles, with the hope that she can help blow away some of the pandemic-related blues that have been piling up.

The questions Panganiban would have to answer may cover a wide range of topics including their own love life.

During the virtual conference for the show last Saturday, Panganiban was asked in general if she would be willing to give an advice to the present partner of her ex-boyfriend.

Turning candid, the actress said: “Hindi no. Ano siya sinuswerte? Ayusin nila yun, ‘di ba? I-figure out niya kung paano. Kanyang kanya na 'yun. Huwag niyo akong isali. Ang kakapal ng mukha. Ano ‘to?”

However, she revealed that it is actually something that already happened in the past.

“May nag-attempt pero hiwalay na sila. Parang tinanong lang ako paano ako naka-move on. Parang ako, ‘Ha, talaga ba?’ Although hindi naman kami nagkaroon ng problem nung girl na ito. Naging sila, out of the picture na talaga kami. Nag-reach out lang,” she said.

“Ako weirdong weirdo na okay. Pero ako naman, naawa. Kapag hiwalay na, siguro 'yun okay lang. ‘Okay lang yan, makaka-move on ka din,’” she added.

With regard to receiving advice herself, Panganiban named her usual go-to people.

“Siguro 'yung mga palagi si Glaiza (de Castro), Ketchup (Eusebio), John Prats, Direk Andoy (Ranay). Depende kasi sa problema. Kapag problema sa pamilya, may iba akong tinatawagan; kapag problema sa trabaho, ito 'yung tinatawagan ko. Problema sa love, ito ang tatawagan ko. Pero sila 'yung circle na 'yun,” she said.

When it comes to her own love life, Panganiban said she usually runs to her friends who are older than her only when the relationship is on the brink of a breakup.

“Kasi 'yung mga away, tampuhan madali lang. Pero kapag alam mong pawala na, kapag ganun ang tinatawagan ko 'yung mas mature sa akin like sila Cherry Pie Picache, sila Direk Andoy para din mas may experience ba kung tawagin,” she said.

“Para kasing siyempre magulang 'yung tingin ko sa kanila. Hindi ka naman din right away tatakbo sa parents mo kapag tungkol sa love kasi nakakahiya di ba? Pwede talaga nilang i-in your face na ‘Di ba sinabi ko na?’ Ganun kapag nanay eh,” she explained.

“Ask Angelica” is scheduled to premiere on September 25, 8 p.m. It will be available for viewing on the social media accounts of ABS-CBN Films (Star Cinema and Black Sheep), the YouTube channels of Sinehub and MyChos, Kapamilya Online Live streams, and the streaming platform Kumu.

It may also be streamed on the iWant TFC app, and for listening on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, and Overcast.

There will be delayed telecasts on Cinema One and Jeepney TV.