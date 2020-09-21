Angel Locsin, Neil Arce try hand at vlogging

MANILA -- Actress Angel Locsin and her fiancé, film producer Neil Arce, are finally joining the vlogging community.

On Sunday night, the couple via their respective social media accounts, announced that they started a YouTube channel called The Angel & Neil Channel, where they will share their digital ventures.

"We’re excited to share with you The Angel and Neil Channel on YouTube and Facebook soon! We hope you can join us as we start this digital venture and share more of our journey with you as we navigate the new normal. Stay tuned!" Locsin wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

As of writing, the couple's channel has now more than 10,000 subscribers.

In 2017, Locsin confirmed she fell in love with Arce, saying that her relationship with movie producer has been the "best part" of her past 12 months.

For his part, Arce that he will do his best to make their love last forever.

In 2018, just before Valentine's Day, Locsin confirmed that she and Arce are in a relationship. Then in June last year, Locsin, who last starred in ABS-CBN's "The General Daughter," took to Instagram to reveal her engagement with Arce.

In an interview last June, the couple said they are still thinking whether they are going to postpone their wedding which was originally scheduled to happen this year.

“Hindi namin pwedeng sabihin kung kailan 'yung exact date for security reasons and privacy ng mga bisita. Pero dapat this year and medyo malapit na siya,” Locsin said in interview with Korina Sanchez for “Rated K" at the time.

On whether they will push through or postpone it, she said: “Parang masyadong maaga to decide kung tuloy or anong mangyayari. Hindi natin alam baka next week may vaccine na. Hindi na lang po kami magko-complain. Maghihintay na lang kami kung ano mang mangyayari.”

Arce added: "I think we’ll decide somewhere near our date na lang if we’re gonna move it or not.”

Recently, Locsin ended speculations that she and Arce have decided to call it quits.

Through an Instagram Story, Locsin shared a screen capture showing multiple videos uploaded on YouTube about their supposed break up.

Across it, the actress wrote: “Oh wow. Can’t believe some people would stoop this low.”

“Why do some people make this much effort to put me in a bad light? That is the question,” she added.