Photo from MakeitLive Asia

MANILA — Thai actor Mew Suppasit is coming to the Philippines as a solo act for a fan meeting this year.

In an announcement, MakeitLive Asia said Tuesday that Mew will be meeting his Filipino fans on October 27 at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premiere.

THIS JUST IN: Get captivated for a fanmeet to remember with one of Thailand’s most loved and charismatic actors today. - Mew Suppasit returns to Manila for his fanmeet happening this October 27, 2023



📍Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premiere

📅 October 27, 2023, 6PM

🎫 Tickets available… pic.twitter.com/u73BMQyPVU — makeitlive (@makeitliveasia) September 20, 2023

"Get captivated for a fan meet to remember with one of Thailand’s most loved and charismatic actors today," they said.

Ticket prices range from P3,500 to P9,500 and will be available starting September 30 via the MakeitLive Asia website.

Mew is known for his Thai boys' love series "TharnType: The Series" along with Gulf Kanawut.

Gulf came to the country last year for a solo fan meeting, treating fans to his Filipino pop culture immersion.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: