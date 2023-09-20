Sexbomb's Aira, Sugar weigh in on post of groupmate Izzy

MANILA – Sexbomb dancers Aira Bermudez and Sugar Mercado shared their thoughts about the recent post of their colleague, Izzy Aragon, about the drag career of her child Andrei.

In a conversation with Boy Abunda, Bermudez pointed out that Aragon should not be wronged for standing by her beliefs.

“Kasi si Izzy kumare ko 'yan. Mahal ko 'yan. Meron siyang pinaninindigan at pinaniniwalaan. 'Yung faith niya kay God, kailangan nating irespeto 'yun at 'yung gustong mangyari ng anak niya kailangan din nating irespeto,” she said.

Bermudez, however, feels like the two should have just settled their differences privately.

“Pero sana pagdating sa problema ng pamilya, 'yung sinasabi natin lagi, when it comes to social media, ‘Think hard before you click.’ Kasi 'yung personal na buhay natin hindi naman nila gustong malaman 'yun. Sana na lang, nag-usap sila, hindi sa social media,” she said.

Mercado, meanwhile, offered her perspective as a mother.

“[Ire-relate] ko rin po sa pagiging nanay ko. Kahit sino naman po sa atin, kung sino mang mahal natin sa buhay at lalo na at anak mo, nandiyan po 'yung iingatan mo at gusto mong mapaganda 'yung buhay niya,” she said.

“Naiintindihan ko rin po si Ate Izzy. Ang pinaglalaban naman po niya dito 'yung Panginoon na, wala nang kahit na sino, kaya hindi ko rin po siya masisisi. Pero agree rin po ako kay Ate Aira na sana nag-usap na lang po sila,” she added.

Early this month, Aragon drew attention on social media after releasing a post hinting at not supporting the decision of Andrei to become a drag queen.

This caught netizens by surprise since Andrei recently revealed that her mother is supportive of her drag journey.

Amid growing criticisms hurled at Aragon, Andrei admitted on her Facebook page that she lied in the interview last July, saying she only did it to protect her mom.