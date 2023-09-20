Watch more News on iWantTFC

BURLINGAME, Calif., September 19, 2023 - Mondays will always be on a high as viewers worldwide can now enjoy binge-watching ABS-CBN’s trending mystery-thriller series, “Senior High” starring Andrea Brillantes, which is now available for free and on-demand only on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

Kapamilyas in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Australia now have on-demand access to the latest episodes of the series, where they will be able to enjoy week-long full episodes every Monday beginning September 11.

“Senior High” continues to hook viewers for its eye-opening storyline and has received a total of over 38 million digital views across YouTube, Facebook, and iWantTFC in the first two weeks of its premiere.

The series tackles important and relevant issues that the younger generation face such as bullying, mental health, peer pressure, and substance abuse.

As the story continues, the truth about Sky’s (Andrea) real father is finally revealed after Archie (Elijah Canlas) exposed his father Harry (Baron Geisler) and told both families involved that he is in fact Luna and Sky’s biological dad.

With this revelation, the dynamic between Sky and her bullies Archie and Z (Daniela Stranner) might take a turn for the worse now that they all know that they are half-siblings.

Watch "Senior High" for free and on-demand only on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel.