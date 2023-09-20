Maricel Soriano reacts to 'Taray Queen' moniker

Screen veteran Maricel Soriano. Photo by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Veteran actress Maricel Soriano is on a roll in her showbiz career despite being in the showbiz industry for five decades already.

In fact, she surprised many viewers when she appeared in the recent teaser of the ongoing ABS-CBN-TV5 series “Pira-Pirasong Paraiso” as the newest cast member.

During a media conference Wednesday, Soriano admitted that she really prayed for more projects after slowing down in the past years.

“Hindi na ako nawawala ngayon kasi alam ko na ang daan,” she told reporters.

“Pinag-pray ko kasi. Sabi ko, 'Lord, I want to be responsible again.' Kaya dapat meron ako ginagawa. Mayroon akong napapatawa. Marami akong napapaiyak. Maraming nakakaintindi. Gusto ko yun. Answered prayer.”

But it took her some time to finally find the motivation to return to acting at full speed: “[Dati] hindi ko pa maramdaman e. Pag naramdaman ko ito, tuloy-tuloy tayo. Ayan na nga.”

She added that it was difficult to say no especially when it is a good project.

The press also sought for the Diamond Star’s opinion on being tagged as the “Taray Queen” of Philippine showbiz.

According to Soriano, she is unaware where it started but she attributed the moniker to her straightforward attitude during interviews in the past.

“Nung araw kasi diretso ako kausap. Kung ano tanong, yun ang sagot. Kaya sabi nila, 'ay mataray itong babaeng ito.' Bakit kaya ako tinawag na mataray e sinabi ko lang naman yung totoo,” she explained.

Last week, Soriano was introduced as Amanda, the grandmother of the titular Paraiso sisters in “Pira-Pirasong Paraiso.”

Soriano’s character is expected to change the course of the story as she is poised to unravel the truth from the past.

“Ang mali sa nakaraan, itatama sa kasalukuyan,” the clip mentioned.

Soriano is joining lead stars Charlie Dizon, Alexa Ilacad, Loisa Andalio, and Elisse Joson.

Aside from “Pira-Pirasong Paraiso,” the award-winning actress is also part of another upcoming ABS-CBN program “Linlang.”



