The cast of the upcoming mystery period drama 'Hong Rang' (working title), led by Lee Jae-wook (second from left) and Jo Bo-ah (fourth from left). Photo courtesy of Netflix

K-drama stars Lee Jae-wook and Jo Bo-ah are teaming up for Netflix's upcoming mystery period series, the streaming giant announced Wednesday.

In a press release, Netflix said the drama, with a working title "Hong Rang," will be set during South Korea's Joseon period.

Lee Jae-wook will play the role of an elite family's long-lost son while Jo Bo-ah brings to life his "tenacious" step-sister.

"At the heart of 'Hong Rang' is the enigmatic Hong Rang, the long-lost son of Joseon's elite, who emerges from the shadows with hidden secrets," Netflix said.

"As he makes his unexpected return, having vanished in childhood, the narrative promises a whirlwind of emotions, weaving romance and suspense," it said.

"Alongside him, his tenacious step-sister Jae-i delves deeper into the mystery of his disappearance, [with] their fates becoming inextricably linked in a tale that masterfully explores love, friendship, and destiny," the streamer added.

The series also stars Jung Ga-ram from "Love Alarm" and "The Interest of Love," Uhm Ji-won from "Little Women," Park Byung-eun from "Kingdom," and Kim Jae-wook from "Her Private Life."

The project will be helmed by Kim Hong-sun, who also directed the Korean adaptation of the crime drama "Money Heist."

Netflix has yet to announce when the series will premiere.

