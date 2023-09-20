MANILA – Judy Ann Santos turned to social media to express how proud she is of her son Lucho for doing so well in his team’s football matches in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Although their team did not win, Santos praised Lucho’s dedication, skill, and unwavering commitment to the game.

“My boy, my captain.. I am so proud of you.. though we weren’t able to bring home the trophy for your age group, you did so well.. you and your team fought so hard in all 4 games playing against other u14 teams,” she wrote.

Santos then offered words of inspiration to Lucho, emphasizing that there's more to life than victories and triumphs.

“In losing, you learn.. you gain experience and come back stronger. Life is not just about the winnings.. it's also about the learnings, experiences, new friends made and lots of memories. I am proud of you and your team no matter what the outcome is. I love you,” she said.

Lucho is Santos’ only son with husband Ryan Agoncillo. They have two more children, Luna and Yohan.

Santos and Lucho’s trip to Malaysia is the first time that they went out of the country with just the two of them.

In a previous post, Santos reassured Lucho that she would be there with him through all his matches, regardless of the weather conditions.