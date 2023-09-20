Concert review: Kodaline creates 'safe space' in 3rd PH visit

ALABANG – Kodaline started the night off with "Wherever You are," a perfect reminder to have fun wherever you are -- and that place was here in Manila (for Karpos Live Presents series at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang to be precise) for their third visit.

From the get-go, the band had the crowd at the palm of their hands, asking the crowd to sing along, to which the crowd happily obliged to do.

Speaking of singing along, "Brother" was a moment that almost had a transcendental feeling to it with the crowd singing together, especially during the chorus, transforming the tent into a safe place of solace. And in a world filled with division, it was a grand old time.

Songs that built on that feeling, and interspersed with positive things like hope amidst loneliness or anxiety, were heard aplenty that night, including the relatable and very catchy "Sometimes," the groovy song "Brand New Day," and the always piercing "High Hopes."

That latter song was especially poignant, as you could hear the emotion of the crowd as they sang along acapella near the end of the song, and the almost imperceptible sighs (in the form of cheers) of release as that song ended. With vocalist, Steve Garrigan even saying “You guys are so loud!” at the end of the performance.

Right after, the former Wanderland headliners transitioned to the heart-tickling "The One," then to the heart-breaking "Moving On," nicely playing with our feelings. Speaking of feelings, we must note that the performance of "Raging" was a nice seething bop.

Kodaline performs at the Filinvest Tent. Erin Caiga

The quartet made up of Garrigan, Mark Prendergast, Vincent May, and Jason Boland noticeably enjoyed the diverse crowd that night. Gen X to Gen Z were present. A special shoutout goes to the dad who had their kid on their shoulders to watch (very cool).

Kodaline performs at the Filinvest Tent. Erin Caiga

"Love Will Set You Free" was to be their last song, but Garrigan had to back-pedal and say that maybe it wouldn’t, because the crowd was not having it. They wanted to hear something, and that something was "All I Want" which was the band’s encore song. The crowd even sang it acapella, wooing/strongly urging the band to come back quickly to perform it.

Kodaline performs at the Filinvest Tent. Erin Caiga

It's true what they say, “everything works out in the end,” pun fully intended. 'Til the fourth!

The Karpos Live Presents: Kodaline was held last September 14 at the Filinvest Tent, with supporting act the Ridley’s.