Alt-pop duo joan enjoys time during PH concert

MANILA — Alt-pop duo joan enjoyed their time in the Philippines during their concert in the country held Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, joan shared some snaps of their performances during their set at the New Frontier Theater.

"(M)anila we love you so much thank you for a night we’ll never forget," the duo said in the caption.

During their "Superglue" concert, fans of the band also had a meet and greet opportunity with duo.

Joan recently released an new version of "superglue" with OPM singer Zack Tabudlo.

