WATCH: Maymay shows sexy side in 'SLAY' teaser

MANILA — Maymay Entrata shows her sexy side in the new teaser of the upcoming issue of SLAY, where she will be the cover star.

In the teaser from Star Magic released on Monday, Entrata is shown posing in a sailing-themed pictorial.

“The captain is ready to sail and slay,” the teaser said.

The preview showed glimpses of Entrata frolicking in a pool and aboard a yacht wearing a bikini, among others.

The “Amakabogera” hitmaker is only the second SLAY cover girl after actress-singer Alexa Ilacad.

Star Magic describes SLAY as “a digital video magazine celebrating the beauty and power of women.”

SLAY is also said to be “a platform where women get to splay being a cover girl and uncover themselves as they share their ow stories of inspiration.”

Entrata will be joined by winning “Slaymates” — upcoming Star Magic talents chosen through an online campaign — at the advanced screening and virtual meet-and-greet of the issue on September 28.