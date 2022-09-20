Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Pinoy supergroup SB19 surprised the “madlang pipol” when they appeared on “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday.

The five-piece act opened the noontime show with their newest single “WYAT” (Where You At), much to the delight of the fans and the program’s hosts.

Vice Ganda did not let the opportunity pass as he requested Stell and Ken to have a dance showdown with Jhong Hilario.

He also asked the leader of the group, Pablo, to showcase his singing prowess when he did a sample of one of their hit songs, “MAPA.”

SB19 stayed a little longer on “Showtime” as they also participated in the segment “Vest In Spelling.”

The group is preparing for their upcoming international tour in the US, Dubai, and Singapore after a four-city tour in the Philippines.

The P-pop group already finished with their kickoff show in Manila last September 17. They are set to visit Cebu (October 1), Clark (October 8), and Davao (October 15).

SB19 will then fly to Dubai for a show on October 29 before heading to New York for their concert on November 5.

The group will also perform in Los Angeles on November 12 and Singapore on November 27.

