Screenshot from 'Love In The Way' music video.

Trinidadian rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj is not yet finished with releasing new bops, this time with American rapper Yung Bleu.

In a tweet, Minaj described the music video of her new song "Love In The Way" as an homage to black beauty.

"The casting in this video >>>> #LoveInTheWay diff level of beauty in this. Yikes," she said in a tweet.

Minaj earlier reached a new milestone with her new song "Super Freaky Girl" topping the Billboard Hot 100.

This is her first song as a solo artist to peak at No. 1 after her 2020 reign with “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and with Doja Cat on “Say So.”

“Super Freaky Girl” is also Minaj’s 21st Hot 100 top 10, and her second this year, after “Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby, which debuted and peaked at No. 2.

“Super Freaky Girl” earned 21.1 million streams, 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 89,000 downloads sold in its first week, according to Luminate.

