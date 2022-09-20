LOOK: Kelly Clarkson earns Hollywood Walk of Fame star

American pop star Kelly Clarkson has earned a new milestone in her career.

In an Instagram post, Clarkson shared that she now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Thank you so much @NBC, @americanidol, @atlanticrecords, @kellyclarksonshow, @nbcthevoice, @creativeartistsagency, my personal team/crew, my band, my friends and family, and all the fans that came out today at The Walk of Fame ceremony," Clarkson said in the caption.

"It meant so much to have y’all there and it was so cool to celebrate with y’all! Here’s to the next 20 years!! by the way, my star is between Harry Potter and Deadpool ….I dare anyone to top that!" she added.

Clarkson is the first winner of "American Idol" in 2002. She has 5 Daytime Emmy Awards and 3 Grammy Awards under her belt.

She recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her victory in the singing competition, saying her win " forever changed the course of my life."

"That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days," Clarkson said.

"The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me," she added.

