MANILA -- Chito Miranda has enjoyed his experience as one of the judges of the second season of "Idol Philippines," which crowned its winner last Sunday.

On Instagram, Miranda uploaded a photo of him with the other "Idol" judges Gary Valenciano, Moira dela Torre, Regine Velasquez and host Robi Domingo, as he recalled the first time he was offered to be a judge.

"Tulad nung nakwento ko dati, I said no to being a judge nung first season, because I felt I wasn't worthy, knowing I couldn't sing as well as half of the hopefuls that would be auditioning for the show. When they invited me for the second season, I still didn't want to do it... but Neri (Naig, his wife) convinced me to step out of my comfort zone. Subukan ko lang daw. Mabuti nalang talaga nakinig ako," Miranda said.

The Parokya ni Edgar frontman stressed that aside from the show, he also enjoyed the people he worked with in the program.

"I really enjoyed being a part of the show, and most of all, I fell in love with the people I worked with, including the hopefuls, and everyone working behind the camera. It was such a fun ride ...and I would do it again in a heartbeat," he added.

Last Sunday, Khimo Gumatay was announced as the latest winner of "Idol Philippines" after getting 89 percent of the combined votes of judges and the public, besting rivals Ryssi Avila and Kice.

