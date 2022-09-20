MANILA – Neophyte actor Nio Tria did not mind having his mom Cherry Pie Picache join him and his girlfriend when they went on a date.

This was evident in Picahce’s Instagram post over the weekend, where the three of them can be seen smiling.

“Time flies. Now I’m 3rd wheeling. ‘Twas a bliss dating you two @niotria!!! Happy birthday @cchayee!!! The girl at heart, strikes again,” the veteran actress captioned their pictures.

Tria is the only son of Picache with her ex-partner Gary Tria. He is following his mother’s footsteps by also joining show business.

Now that he’s also part of the industry, Tria is hoping to make a name for himself and not just stand in the shadow of his mom.

Although there is a huge pressure on his shoulders for being Picache’s son, Tria previously said his mom has been supportive of his career move.

Tria, however, acknowledged there is still a lot of room for improvement as he tries to make it as an actor.

