MANILA — “Sana pati educational plan ipinadala mo na!”

This was Angelica Panganiban’s playful reaction to her close friend Kim Chiu’s package of gifts in anticipation of her firstborn, who will have the latter as one of her god mothers.

Through Instagram Stories, the actress shared a glimpse of her unboxing the package Chiu sent, which contained dozens of maternity and newborn items, from a side bed, rocker, swaddle wrap blanket, clothes, to shoes.

“Grabe ‘yung Ninang Kimmy! Hindi po siya nagpakabog sa mga padala. Ayaw po niya ‘yung napag-iiwanan siya. Tingnan po ninyo, akala ko anak niya,” Panganiban said.

“Parang kinakabahan ako. Parang ipinabitbit lang sa sinupupunan ko ang bata. Parang kukunin po niya sa dami po ng kaniyang ipinadala. Baby mo ba ‘to, Momsy?” she quipped.

Panganiban thanked Chiu several times in the clips she uploaded. “Ang dami-dami. It’s never-ending. We’re such happy parents. Sana pati educational plan ipinadala mo na! Thank you so much. We love you,” she said.

Re-posting Panganiban’s updates also through Instagram Stories, Chiu responded: “Queen B is Queen B! Love you, Momsy! Nag-enjoy ako mamili. Nagpigil ako niyan!”

Panganiban and her partner, businessman Gregg Homan, are both first-time expectant parents.

Panganiban and Chiu are known close friends and share a group with another actress, Bela Padilla, which they playfully call, “AngBeKi.”

