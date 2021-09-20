Vin Abrenica's daughter Avianna gets baptized

MANILA -- Actor Vin Abrenica and his partner Sophie Albert had their six-month-old baby girl Avianna Celeste baptized.

The couple shared the highlights from the intimate baptism through their newest vlog uploaded on Sunday.

The special event was attended by their family and loved ones, including Abrenica's brother Aljur and his son Alas.

"After getting rescheduled so many times, we were finally able to have Avianna baptized! As much as we wanted all her godparents to be present, we had to keep our gathering very intimate for everyone's safety. We were happy that we were able to introduce Avianna to more family members this time around," the couple wrote in the caption of their video.

Albert also shared snaps taken from their celebration on Instagram.

Abrenica and Albert welcomed their baby girl last March 15.

