MANILA – With the coronavirus pandemic still far from over, QCinema International Film Festival will have yet another hybrid style starting late November.

In a statement released Monday, the film festival said it will again feature physical screenings, as well as online screenings in cooperation with KTX.

“High profile film festivals from all around the world have embraced this format. Our experience last year also proves that a hybrid festival is the way to go,” festival director Ed Lejano said.

KTX top honcho Enrico Santos, on the other hand, said “it is an exciting time to expand the already huge following of QCinema, one of the country’s foremost film festival, to the entire Philippines, and even the world,” given the streaming platform’s reach.

“We are very honored to be a part of this year’s QCinema Film Festival and we are excited to bring and tell the timely stories of our filmmakers from all over the world,” added Gian Carlo Vizcarra, head of KTX's business development and operations.

The QCinema Film Festival will run from November 26 to December 5.

Earlier this year, the festival organizers announced six short films competing in its #QCShorts section.



These are “Skylab” by Chuck Escasa; “Ampangabagat Nin Talakba Ha Likol” by Maria Estela Paiso; “i get so sad sometimes” by Trishtan Perez; “MIGHTY ROBO V” by Miko Livelo and Mihk Vergara; “Henry” by Kaj Palanca; and “City of Flowers” by Xeph Suarez.