MANILA – Streaming platform iQiyi has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming original Korean series “Jirisan” starring Gianna Jun and Ju Ji-hoon.

The clip sees national park rangers Jun and Ju casually exploring the mountains at the beginning but soon find themselves running around anxiously in the forest with several terrifying scenes in sight.

As the characters exclaim, “We were not the only ones on the mountain! Someone murdered people,” it revealed the unspeakable secrets on Jirisan, a mountain “standing on the border of human world and afterlife.”

Created by director Lee Eung-bok ("Descendants of The Sun," "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God") and writer Kim Eun-hee ("Signal," "Kingdom"), the series also features Oh Jung-se, Sung Dong-il, Jo Han-chul, Jun Suk-ho, and Go Min-si.

“Jirisan” will exclusively premiere on October 23 on iQiyi International app or iQ.com worldwide.