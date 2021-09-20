MANILA – South Korean pop supergroup BTS seem to have gotten permission to dance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), as they advocated for vaccinations as part of the SGD Moment 2021 event.

They performed their latest smash hit “Permission to Dance” at the UN Headquarters in New York City, as seen in a video released shortly after they spoke before an international audience in support of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SGD).

The video showed BTS performing inside the general assembly hall, before making their way to the main entrance and the grounds surrounding the UN office.

BTS’ part, the UN said, is “meant to draw their audiences attention to the importance of the SGD and to inspire action.”

The Moment convenes world leaders to share their “bold plans, actions and solutions that are needed to end the COVID-19 pandemic and set the world on course towards achieving the SDGs,” the UN said.

BTS, one of world’s biggest music acts today, is South Korea’s Special Envoy for Future Generations and Culture, as appointed by President Moon Jae-in.

BTS previously appeared at the UNGA in 2018 then in 2020.

