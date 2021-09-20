MANILA -- Actress Belle Mariano shared her excitement over her upcoming debut album under Star Music.

In Star Magic's Inside News, the breakout star said she's just thankful to be given the chance to fulfill her dream.

"I remember when I was still working for 'Sigurado,' kausap ko po noon si Sir Roxy (Liquigan, head of ABS-CBN Music) and Sir Jonathan (Manalo, creative director of ABS-CBN Music). And we were just hoping na sana magka-album din ako and now mayroon na. I'm just so grateful and I am really excited na marinig ng lahat 'yung mga songs na nasa album," Mariano said.

The actress hopes that her fans would also listening to her songs.

"I really enjoyed our recordings. I enjoyed singing the songs written by amazing composers. I hope once na marinig ng mga tao 'yung mga song ay ma-enjoy din nila." she added.

Mariano has so far released two tracks this year — “Kung Ako Nalang” and “Sigurado.” The latter was part of the official soundtrack of the phenomenal series “He’s Into Her,” and also had a duet version with Mariano’s screen partner Donny Pangilinan.



Aside from her acting, Mariano has been lauded for her singing talent in the past year. Notably, her performance of “Sigurado” in the iWantTFC program “Fresh Take” in July drew praise for her live vocals matching the recorded version of the song.

