Comedian Ate Gay and screen superstar Vice Ganda. Instagram: @ategay08/ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Comedian Gil Morales, popularly known as Ate Gay, has apologized to Vice Ganda for publicly listing the monetary help he had received from the screen superstar for his hospitalization.

Ate Gay, in a statement on his Instagram account, admitted he had been “provoked” by critics who pertained to his confinement and showbiz colleagues who came to his aid.

“Na-provoke lang po ako sa isang fan na [sinabihan] ako na sana ‘di na lang ako tinulungan ni Vice, [na] sana namatay na lang ako, kaya nilabas ko mga amount ng tumulong sa akin,” he wrote over the weekend.

Ate Gay had drawn backlash in early September when he said, in a Facebook post, that he would unfriend those who are vocal about their complaints against the government.

Among the comments on that post mentioned his hospitalization, as well as Vice Ganda, who has openly criticized the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ate Gay was confined in June due to toxic epidermal necrolysis.

Listed in Ate Gay’s since-deleted post about the monetary aid was Vice Ganda, with the corresponding amount of P20,000. In the same statement, he emphasized that it was his sibling who shouldered most of the hospital bill, amounting to P600,000.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kay Vice at kay Ogie Diaz [na] tulay sa pagso-sorry ko kay Vice,” Ate Gay wrote on Saturday, referring to Vice Ganda’s close friend and former talent manager.

“Masyado lang ako nasaktan sa basher. Sana mapatawad niyo ako, lalo na mga kaibigan kong tumulong sa akin at sa kapatid ko,” he said.

Ate Gay’s public apology follows Vice Ganda’s statement, via the noontime program “It’s Showtime,” about getting hurt by his monetary help being made public and the resulting comments questioning the amount he had given.

“Tumulong na ako nang kusa, ayoko ko ngang magpa-acknowledge kaya hindi ko sinasabi. Pero ‘yung nilabas mo ‘yung pangalan ko, tapos inokray pa ako, nasaktan ako talaga,” he said last Thursday. (See the 20:30 mark of the video below.)

“Pag hindi ka tumulong, ang sama-sama mo. Pag tumulong ka, kikuwestiyonin pa kung bakit iyon lang ang tinulong mo. That hurts so much.”