MANILA - Screen superstar Anne Curtis has reiterated that she is returning to “It’s Showtime,” ABS-CBN’s long-running noontime program.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Curtis teased that it will happen very soon although she did not give any specific date.

“Siyempre malapit na. I am just being very cautious din kasi minsan akala ko na nga na babalik na ako, tapos biglang aakyat 'yung [COVID-19] cases tapos napapraning ako,” she said.

“Dahlia is still quite young pa. I am just being very cautious muna. But soon. Babalik ako, for sure 'yun. Babalik talaga ako for sure,” she added.

When asked if she will ever go back to acting as well now that she’s a mom, the actress said it is something that she is definitely craving to do again.

“Nami-miss ko din talaga umarte. That’s another thing that this time has given me, nakakanood na ako ng napakaraming mga teleserye and K-dramas and mga Spanish series. I am super into it. When you watch these films and these series, as an actress, nagaganahan ako. Nami-miss ko. So I know talaga na babalik ako,” she said.

“Who knows, maybe as early as next year, I might do a series again or a film. I think I could make it work talaga. We’ll see how things are next year. Baka mamaya nag-a-attend na ng mga [classes] kasi pre-school, kinder na si Dahlia. That gives me a time din to go do ‘Showtime,’” she added.

For now, Curtis is letting things unfold on its own and she will just go with the flow.

“We’ll see how things go. I am really hoping na next year, things will be better for us.”

Curtis has been with ABS-CBN since 2004, calling her move to the Kapamilya network as “life-changing.” In those 17 years, she’s been part of “It’s Showtime” as a host since 2009.

Curtis has also been vocal of her support for ABS-CBN in the past year, amid its broadcast crisis due to the denial of its franchise to air on free television.