'Take all learnings, allow yourself to grow,' Jackie Forster tells son Kobe on his birthday

MANILA – Jackie Forster showered his son, Kobe, with love on his 23rd birthday.

On Instagram on Saturday, Forster posted a photo of Kobe and her four other children before greeting her basketball player son a happy birthday.

“We will always be here to support you kuya Kobe. I’m so excited for all that is still ahead for you! Keep your head up and keep pushing towards your goals,” she wrote in the caption.

Forster reminded Paras to just keep growing as he overcomes every obstacle he encounters.

“I know these last few years haven’t been easy but it’s all part of the plan. Take all the learnings and allow yourself to grow. It’s true what they say: growing feels like breaking at first. So keep focused and keep praying. Trust me, it will all make sense later on,” she said.

Paras should just “hustle hard and take more chances while you are still young my love and try to enjoy the journey,” said Forster.

“God be with you every step of the way! We Love you so much, Happy birthday,” she said as she ended her post.

Based on Forster's most recent Instagram post, aside from Paras’ birthday, their family also celebrated on Saturday the special day of her daughter Caleigh who turned 10.

“Thank you Lord for stopping the hard downfall of the rain. Thank you to my hubby and kuya Andre for saving the setup. We were able to still make the most of this beautiful celebration,” she said.

Forster said in May her heart is full because she gets to spend more time with all her five children during this quarantine season.

It was mid-2018 when Forster brought her husband and three younger children to the Philippines so they can meet her sons Andre and Kobe.