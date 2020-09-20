Sarah Geronimo trends after singing Billie Eilish tracks on 'ASAP'

MANILA – Sarah Geronimo performed songs of American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday.

“Ngayon naman, alamin natin anong mangyayari when we combine the multi-awarded music artist of today mula sa magkabilang panig ng mundo,” Morissette said as she introduced Geronimo on the show.

Among the tracks the Filipino popstar sang are “My Future” which was released just last July, “I Don’t Wanna Be You Anymore” from Eilish’s 2017 album “Don’t Smile at Me” and, “Bad Guy” which came out in 2019.

Netizens loved Geronimo’s “ASAP” number that she topped the list of local Twitter trends.

These are the reactions of some Twitter users to Geronimo’s Billie Eilish medley:

“Versatility at its finest!!!”

“I never listen or even click any of Billie Eilish song, but now that SARAH G performed it, I might check her songs later. The songs Sarah sang were soooo good.”

“My goodness! Sarah G singing Billie Eilish 's My Future is so phenomenal! That's my girl, everyone!”

“You definitely owned (and slayed) that Billie Eilish, Queen @JustSarahG! Now trending at number 1. Hail to the true Royalty”

“didn't know i'll be needing that BILLIE EILISH medley from the one and only POP STAR ROYALTY, @JustSarahG. t'was awesome! versatility at its best.”

She's so expensive.. The way she sung, she dance everything about her is expensive!

The last time Geronimo, known in the local scene as the Pop Star Princess, was on “ASAP Natin To” before today was two weeks ago.

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is also available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.