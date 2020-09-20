KC Concepcion gets surprise video greeting from Shakira

MANILA – KC Concepcion turned into a fangirl after receiving a video greeting from no less than Colombian superstar Shakira.

Concepcion shared Shakira’s video on Instagram on Saturday, where the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer congratulated her on her new venture.

“Hey KC. A little birdie told me that you like my music. Thank you so much. I wanted to say hi and congratulate you on your new cooking show. I hope it goes really well. I wish you the best of luck,” Shakira said.

The show Shakira is referring to is the online cooking show “Kitchen Collabs” which Concepcion his hosting.

In the caption of her post, Concepcion revealed it was Black Eyed Peas’ apl.de.ap who was behind the surprise video. She also thanked Shakira for her kind words.

“Thank you for supporting my newfound quarantine passion, my fitspiration, immortal powerhouse woman, @shakira,” Concepcion wrote.

“Omg her Super Bowl performance was 100% and can’t wait for her new single Girl Like Me to drop alongside my @bep bros. S/O to my good friend @apldeap for this surprise,” she said.

Concepcion is being linked to apl.de.ap, although both of them have yet to speak up on the matter.

In a recent interview, Concepcion said her current focus in life is to work on herself first.

Concepcion said she is really trying to be “independent outside of all the relationships I’ve been with.”

“It’s fun to make your life and your days revolve around a guy. But at the end of the day, the guy will only want to be with you however interesting your life is,” she said.

“Wherever, however happy you are with your life will be what he gets. More than ‘I want this or I want that. I don’t want this, I don’t want that.’ No. What kind of life do I want? What kind of life do I want to share? So that when the guy enters frame, maganda 'yung eksena na papasukan niya,” she added.