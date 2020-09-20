'Hindi siya sumagi sa isip ko': Why Angelica Panganiban is not leaving ABS-CBN

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban has no plans of leaving ABS-CBN to work for another network.

Panganiban said this during the “Ask Angelica” virtual conference on Saturday night after she was asked if she’s also received offers to do shows outside ABS-CBN following the denial of its franchise last July.

“Of course may mga tumawag, may mga nag-offer. Hindi siya kasi sumagi sa isip ko. Hindi pa siguro ngayon. Hindi ko puwedeng pangunahan yung mga mangyayari. Pero ngayon, hindi ko lang kaya [na iwanan ang ABS-CBN],” she said.

“Happy ako kung nasaan ako ngayon. Hindi ko nakikita yung need kung bakit [ako aalis],” she added.

The actress, however, clarified that she has nothing against her colleagues in the entertainment industry who have decided to look for jobs outside the Kapamilya network.

“I have nothing against naman sa mga kaibigan ko din na gustong magtrabaho sa ibang network. Iba iba eh, may mga pangangailangan tayo eh. May mga kaibigan tayo sa industriya na talagang kailangang-kailangan so doon sila, di ba?” she said.

Despite the denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise and the current coronavirus pandemic, Panganiban said she is very thankful that her home network continues to give her various projects.

“Ako naman I’m very thankful na hanggang ngayon may trabahong ibinibigay sa akin yung ABS-CBN. Dito na muna ako. Siguro kapag walang-wala na talaga, wala na kaming makain pamilya, at saka ako lilipat. Pero hangga’t meron, okay pa naman ako,” she said.

Panganiban’s “Ask Angelica” is scheduled to premiere on September 25, 8 p.m., in various online platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.

This will mark the first time Panganiban will be taking in questions from fans on a regular show. Previously, she has held short “Ask Angelica” sessions as part of her promotional campaigns for her movies and other projects.

Aside from this, Panganiban also has another project, a drama titled “Walang Hanggang Paalam,” which she will star alongside Paulo Avelino, Zanjoe Marudo, and Arci Muñoz.

ABS-CBN was forced to shut down its main broadcast operations on TV and radio last May 5 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against it following the expiration of its franchise.

Last July 10, a House of Representatives panel of 70 lawmakers voted to kill ABS-CBN's bid for a fresh broadcast franchise, forcing the company to lay off thousands of workers.

Following that development, ABS-CBN took a big step in boosting its online presence with the launch of Kapamilya Online Live.

ABS-CBN disclosed that it would focus on businesses that do not require a legislative franchise, such as digital channels, cable, international licensing and distribution and production of streaming services.