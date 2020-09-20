Carlo Aquino's girlfriend shares video of pregnancy journey

MANILA – Carlo Aquino’s girlfriend turned to social media to share a video of her pregnancy journey.

In the caption of her three-minute Instagram clip, Trina Candaza thanked all the people who have been part of her pregnancy and for respecting their privacy as a family.

She also expressed her gratitude to family and friends for being there for her and Aquino during the whole journey.

At the end of her caption, Candaza thanked Aquino for doing his best for her and their newborn baby Enola Mithi.

“To My friends, thank you for always visiting me, even if I’m 30km away. To my Family, thank you for always being there. To Pem thank you for cooking everything that I crave and to Love, thank you for working hard,” she said.

Candaza gave birth to Enola Mithi last September 8.

In an interview with Darla Sauler last Tuesday, Aquino said he now takes into consideration his partner and daughter in all the decisions he makes because he is already a family man.

“Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam na hindi na 'yung sarili mo 'yung priority, kung 'di 'yung mag-ina mo na, 'yung family mo. Ang sarap na nagtratrabaho ka para sa kanila. Kasi ito, future ng anak ko 'yung nakasalalay, 'di ba? Siyempre gusto mo maging stable, maging maayos kung saan siya mag-aaral, 'yung mga ganung bagay,” he said.

“Kaya nung biglang nagkaroon ng problema 'yung ABS-CBN, although hindi kami very vocal, nag-iiisip-isip na ako kung anong mga gagawin, kung anong career move ang dapat kong gawin. Kasi siyempre, ayaw kong maging stagnant. Ayaw kong tumigil sa ganito na lang ako,” he added.

The actor said they did not consciously keep the pregnancy a secret.

“Hindi naman namin tinago. Hindi lang namin na-post. Pero kasi, kapag lumalabas kami, although naka-mask, may mga nakakakilala pa rin sa akin… May mga nagpapa-picture. Eh kasama ko si Trina. Alangan naman [itago ko siya]?” he said.

Although he gets less sleep now looking after Enola Mithi, Aquino said he wants to spend every second with his daughter before he goes back to work in a few weeks.

“Malapit na din ako magtrabaho. Siyempre, 'yung mga trabaho natin ngayon is lock-in. Siyempre 'yung mga lock-in ng dalawa’t kalahating linggo, sobrang laking bagay nun kasi 'yung mga ganitong sanggol, sobrang bilis daw talagang lumaki. So talagang every moment, gusto ko, ako na lang muna,” he said.

For now, Aquino said he and Candaza’s priority is to be the best parents and their wedding will come after.