Seth Fedelin on good reception for 'Fractured': 'Nabunutan ng tinik'

Photo from Seth Fedelin's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actor Seth Fedelin expressed his joy over the good reception for their iWantTFC series "Fractured" as it recently aired its pilot episode.

In an interview with reporters, Fedelin shared how all their hard work has finally paid off.

"Sobra kaming na-overwhelm. Para kaming nabunutan ng tinik. Ginagawa namin 'yung 'Fractured' noon sobrang hirap, physically mahirap siya. Then, nung nakita na namin first episode, sobra kaming napangiti sa bawat isa," Fedelin said Monday.

"Grabe ang hirap nito, matutumba na tayo sa kaka-stay sa tirik ng araw pero natapos natin and laking pasalamat ko rin sa kanila dahil naging motivation ko sila dahil nakita ko habang ginagawa namin nakita ko na lumalaban talaga sila, nilalaban nila 'yung pagod," he added.

Asked how is it working with Francine Diaz on the show, Fedelin said he was glad that their chemistry worked and was well received since starring in "Dirty Linen."

"Sobrang hirap ipaliwanag, kami ni Chin, happy kami. Nagpapasalamat kami na maraming pinagdaanan, ang daming gulong nangyari pero eventually natanggap ng tao," the actor said.

"Kahit papaano naman nag-invest kami ni Francine na kami na 'yung mag-partner, kami na 'yung magka-love team. Talagang pinaghandaan namin, pinag-usapan namin, pinagplanuhan namin kung ano 'yung gagawin namin and nag-work," he added.

Asked about their relationship status, Fedelin said he's more focused on work and glad to be working with Diaz.

"May pag-uusap po kami na kami lang po 'yung may alam ni Francine. I think, darating 'yung gaya ng sinasabi ko, 'why not?'"

“Fractured” tells the story of a dream vacation which turned bloody after a group of influencers get stuck in an island.

New episodes will be available every Friday, 8 p.m.

Diaz and Fedelin, collectively known as FranSeth, are joined by Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, Daniela Stranner, Jeremiah Lisbo, Kaori Oinuma, Jennica Garcia, Mylene Dizon and KaladKaren in the series.

Produced by ABS-CBN Entertainment, Dreamscape Entertainment and KreativDen, "Fractured" is directed by Thop Nazareno and written by John Bedia and Lawrence Nicodemus.

This is the second project of FranSeth on-screen after being part of the primetime series “Dirty Linen.”

