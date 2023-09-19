'Senior High' sets new record with 166,822 concurrent viewers

MANILA — The youth-oriented series "Senior High" has set a new online viewership record after its Monday episode logged 166,822 peak concurrent viewers, or those watching on Kapamilya Online Live at the same time.

Show producer Dreamscape Entertainment shared the news on its social media post as it thanked the series' viewers.

In Monday's episode, the band led by Obet (JK Labajo) performed at the Governors' Ball despite his dad's disapproval.

After a fun night of music, Sky (Andrea Brillantes), accidentally hears the conversation between Obet's dad Gov. William Acosta (Mon Confiado) and Police Col. Harry Aguerro (Baron Geisler) about what happened the night that Luna died.

Directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay, "Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

