Sabrina Claudio is next for Insignia Concert Series

Singer Sabrina Claudio. Handout

MANILA -- Following the successful performances of UMI and Mac Ayres in August, singer Sabrina Claudio is the next artist scheduled to take the stage for the third installment of the Insignia Concert Series.

Claudio will headline the show on October 5 at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura Premier in Taguig.

Claudio has gained international acclaim as an artist with her fusion of R&B, soul and electronic music.

Fans can expect to hear Claudio's chart-topping hits, like "Confidently Lost," "Unravel Me" and "Rumors."

Meanwhile, rising Philippine R&B and soul artist Jess Connelly will be doing a special opening set.

The Insignia Concert Series, known for showcasing exceptional talent and as a series of intimate concerts, provides fans with the unique opportunity to discover rising artists while enjoying an up-close and personal musical experience.

Tickets for Claudio's performance are available for purchase starting at www.InsigniaPresents.com or at any SM Tickets outlets nationwide.