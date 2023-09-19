MANILA – Former fellow co-hosts Amy Perez and Roderick Paulate surprised their fans with a reunion photo, keeping their friendship built since working together on a noontime show.

Perez proudly shared on Instagram her reunion with good friend Paulate, adding a caption: “Together forever.”

Fans stormed to the comment sections especially their loyal supporters back when they were still hosting “Magandang Tanghali Bayan” or MTB.

Instagram users said that they missed seeing the two veteran hosts together on screen.

Perez and Paulate further enjoyed their fame in the program when they became the hosts of the iconic segment “Pera o Bayong.”

Netizens are hoping to see them together on the current ABS-CBN noontime show “It’s Showtime!” to which Perez is a part of.

“The iconic and original duo pera o bayong,” a fan commented.

Earlier this week, Paulate started shooting his upcoming movie "In His Mother's Eyes” with veteran actress Maricel Soriano.

Directed by FM Reyes, the film also stars Ogie Diaz, LA Santos, Vivoree Esclito, Elyson de Dios, and Maila Gumila.



Soriano and Paulate have worked in films like "Gorio En Tekla," "Jack En Poy" and "Inday Inday sa Balitaw" with the late Susan Roces.



