Olivia Rodrigo returns to Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with 'GUTS' release

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo has returned to the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 after the release of her sophomore album "GUTS" over the weekend.

In its latest release, "vampire" went to the top spot from No. 9 and was followed by last week's chart-topper "Paint The Town Red" by Doja Cat and "I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves.

Luke Combs' "Fast Car" took the No. 4 spot, followed by "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift and "Last Night" by Morgan Wallen.

"Bad Idea Right" was the second song of Rodrigo in the Top 10 of this week's chart at No. 7, followed by "Snooze" by SZA, "Fukumean" by Gunna, and "Dance The Night" by Dua Lipa.

Rodrigo thanked her fans as "GUTS" also took the top spot of Billboard 200 albums chart.

Rodrigo released her comeback single “vampire” last June 30 which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart during its debut.

Rodrigo has three Grammy Awards, including the coveted Best New Artist, under her belt. She also bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance for her debut single "drivers license," while "SOUR" was named Best Pop Vocal Album in 2022.

