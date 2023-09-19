'Money Heist' spinoff to stream on Netflix in December

Netflix will release 'Berlin' on December 29. Handout

"Berlin," the spinoff of the popular Netflix series "La Casa de Papel" or "Money Heist," is set to debut on the streaming platform on December 29.

"Berlin" follows one of the most extraordinary heists of the character played by Pedro Alonso, who returns to the role of the hedonistic and clever Berlin.

Joining Alonso in the series is his new gang: Michelle Jenner as electronic engineer Kaila; Tristán Ulloa as Damián, a philanthropic professor and Berlin’s confidant; Begoña Vargas as Cameron, a kamikaze who always lives on the edge; Julio Peña Fernández as Roi, Berlin’s faithful squire; Joel Sánchez as man of action Bruce.

Itziar Ituño and Najwa Nimri will also return as policewomen Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra, respectively.

The eight-episode series is created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato and directed by Albert Pintó, David Barrocal and Geoffrey Cowper.

The series began its production in November 2022.