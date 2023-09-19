Michelle Madrigal has taken a temporary break from social media as part of her self-improvement journey.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Madrigal said this is her attempt to work on herself and to deepen her relationship with the Lord.

“Summer gave me an opportunity to look inward and reflect on myself. The last couple of weeks of silence, prayers and isolation has been the decision for my mental health,” she wrote.

“Learning through meditation, community, sobriety, celibacy, and healing as I go through the journey of becoming the woman God intended me to be. You become what you consume,” she added.

It has been more than a year since Madrigal announced the end of her marriage with Troy Woolfolk.

Last April, she took to social media to share her thoughts about divorce.

Madrigal said a divorce may make one feel “liberated to reclaim your own identity and pursue your goals and passions without distractions or compromises.”

She said this may allow one to rediscover her own values and priorities that might have been neglected or suppressed during the marriage.

“In addition, getting back to your truth after a divorce can mean cultivating deeper self-awareness, self-compassion, and self-care. You may take more time to reflect on your needs, desires, and boundaries, and learn to communicate them more effectively with others. You may also develop greater resilience, gratitude, and optimism as you navigate this new chapter of your life,” she said.

Madrigal, however, acknowledged that moving on from a divorce is not always easy or linear.

Nonetheless, she said that “with the right support from friends, family, therapy, or other sources, you can gradually rebuild your confidence, trust, and happiness on your own terms.”

For Madrigal, it is about staying true to yourself and your values, and not settling for less than you deserve.

It was in August 2021 when Madrigal and Woolfolk announced their split through separate but similar statements on social media.