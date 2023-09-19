Lovely Abella gives birth to baby boy

MANILA -- Actress Lovely Abella has given birth to her first child with husband Benj Manalo.

Abella shared the good news in a social media post as she uploaded an unfiltered snap of her breastfeeding her baby boy Liam Emmanuel.

"Binigla kami ng pagkakataon, di ko alam na mararanasan ko lahat ng hindi ko naranasan sa unang anak ko, kaya ang larawan na to ay nagsisimbulo na mahalin natin ang mga nanay at mga magulang natin. Walang sinumang magulang naghangad ng masama para sa anak," Abella captioned her post.

According to Manalo, Abella gave birth last September 15 at 8:08 p.m.

"You are indeed a super mom! Thank you for being strong and inspirational to me and our family. I love you so much! To my baby prince Liam Emmanuel, daddy will always be here for you, to love, teach, play, be your best friend and to protect you at all cost. Thank you for coming into our lives. Papa, mama, ate and kuya loves you so much! We cant wait to create memories with you by baby boy! Love you!" Manalo wrote on Instagram.

Before getting married in January 2021, Abella and Manalo each had a child from their previous relationships -- Crisha and Nathan, respectively.

