JM de Guzman reflects on 'Iron Heart' stint, 'Linlang' role

JM de Guzman as Bro. Joseph and Richard Gutierrez as Apollo in 'The Iron Heart.' ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Actor JM de Guzman reflected on his stint on action series "The Iron Heart" and his upcoming role in "Linlang" led by Kim Chiu.

Last August, the actor ended his journey as Bro. Joseph as he told the protagonist that he regretted his mistakes.

De Guzman said he enjoyed how Bro. Joseph redeemed himself despite his short stint on the show.

"Siguro 'yung twist ng character, kung paano siya nagbago, 'yung twist ng character kung paano niya ni-redeem 'yung sarili niya, 'yun ang nagustuhan ko sa kanya," he told reporters.

The actor also shared his excitement for his new role in Linlang, noting how "shady" his character is.

"Pinaghirapan po namin 'yun and siyempre kasama rin doon si Kim Chiu, Paolo Avelino, Kaila Estrada," he said.

"Medyo shady po 'yung character ko roon eh, medyo dark ... nae-enjoy ko in a way na parang mas nagiging creative ako, mas nagiging free ako kasi 'yung reach ng character malawak. Pero nakakapagod siya, 'yung extremes kasi ng character."

“Linlang” will also feature Maricel Soriano, Jake Ejercito, Raymond Bagatsing, Benj Manalo, Anji Salvacion, and Race Matias.

The series will be directed by Jojo Saguin and Mannny Palo.

