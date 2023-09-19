Jack Johnson to headline Wanderland 2024

MANILA — American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson is set to headline next year's Wanderland Music and Arts Festival, which has released the first wave of lineup and ticket pricing for its 2024 event to be held on March 9 and 10 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

"Aside from creating poetic music and folk pop anthems, Jack is also an environmental rights activist who spearheads sustainability campaigns on ocean health -- a true inspiration for the festival’s journey towards sustainability," Wanderland said in a statement.

"With his classic songs 'Better Together,' 'Banana Pancakes,' and 'Sunsets For Somebody Else,' it is a must to experience live the warmth and heartfelt tunes of Jack Johnson," they added.

Aussie-born, Berlin-based band Parcels, Welsh multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Novo Amor, US-based RnB singer-songwriter Jeff Bernat, K-hiphop and rap artist Beenzino, 雲端司機 (CLOUDRIVER) from Taiwan, and Filipino-Aussie sensation grentperez were some of the foreign acts announced Tuesday.

Among the home-grown artists joining the roster are Paolo Sandejas, Ena Mori, dwta, bird., and Party Pace.

Wanderland Phase 1 tickets go on sale September 20, 12 noon via wanderlandfest.com and here are the ticket prices:

2-Day Star (VIP) Wanderer: PHP 12,890.00

2-Day Regular Wanderer: PHP 6,470.00

Day Pass: PHP4,865.00

2-Day Star Wanderbuddies (limited bundle of 5 tickets): PHP 53,550.00

2-Day Regular Wanderbuddies (limited bundle of 5 tickets): PHP 29,475.00

Early Entry 2-Day Pass (entry strictly until 2PM): PHP 5,935.00

Phase 1 tickets are available for a limited time only from September 20-30 or until supplies last.

Held annually since 2013 until the coronavirus pandemic, Wanderland returned early this year with Carly Rae Jepsen as one of its main acts.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: