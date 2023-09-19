Jace Roque signs with Star Music, releases new single



MANILA --Star Music has released the single "Casual" by its newest artist Jace Roque.

The more than three-minute track, which was composed by Roque himself, is now available on various music streaming platforms while its lyrics video has been uploaded on Star Music's official YouTube page.

"'Casual' po is about my relationship. 'Yun po ang start ng relationship ko na it was a casual thing and then it blossomed into something more," Roque told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview on Tuesday.

"Ngayon kasi since part siya ng past, ng history ko, dini-dedicate ko siya sa current listeners ko na if you want something more sa relationship then be vocal about it. Kasi aside from me narrating 'yung naging experience ko, I also want this track to be a love manifestation track to other people. Alam mo naman na from the beginning kung long-term o hindi. So huwag na maglaro if you are sure about your emotions, i-upgrade niyo na 'yung relationship niyo from a non-committing relationship into a committing relationship," Roque shared.

"Casual" is the key track of Roque's upcoming album "Paradiso" under Star Music which is set to be released this year.

Roque is the latest artist to be part of ABS-CBN's music outfit.

"Very full circle po (ang pakiramdam) kasi sa ABS-CBN na rin po ako lumaki but I was never an official artist. Pero ngayon nakapag-transition na po ako from being independent to mainstream and napakalaking achievement po sa akin 'yon," Roque said.

"Very grateful po ako na kung ano 'yung pinlano ko before, kung ano ang tini-tease ko before, 'yun din ang naging plan nila for me. So since na tease ko na po 'yung 'Paradiso' last year, I will be releasing 'Paradiso' under Star Music po and 'Casual' po ang carrier single ng album. 'Paradiso' po has 13 tracks," she added.

Just last December, Roque released his extended play (EP) titled "Inferno."



