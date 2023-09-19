Claudine Barretto reacts to rumored movie with Judy Ann Santos

Claudine Barretto. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Actress Claudine Barretto has confirmed the possibility of doing a comeback movie with erstwhile showbiz rival Judy Ann Santos.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Barretto said they are still looking for the right material.

"Ako rin inaabangan ko rin pero naghahanap pa talaga ng magandang proyekto," Barretto told reporters on Monday

"Of course, sinabi ko rin naman. Yes, we are friends naman," she added.

Santos earlier said she has received quite a number of story pitches but nothing for the rumored project with Barretto.

"May inquiry tungkol sa schedule pero walang nagpi-pitch ng konsepto," Santos earlier said.

