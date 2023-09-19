BINI to drop comeback single ‘Karera’ on Sept. 22

BINI faces life at their own pace in new single "Karera."

MANILA – P-pop girl group BINI is making a comeback with a new single that will usher them in a new era.

BINI is expected to release their new track “Karera” on music streaming platforms this coming Friday, September 22.

The upbeat song highlights the importance of enjoying the moments of life as everyone has their own time and phase.

FlipMusic’s Gianina Camille “Nica” Del Rosario, Julius James “Jumbo” De Belen, and Jose Miguel Cortes composed the song while BINI members Colet, Mikha, and Stacey wrote its rap parts.

“Karera” also serves as a preview of BINI’s upcoming EP which will be released this November.

The P-pop group will also have comeback performances on “It’s Showtime” (Sept. 23), Watsons Playlist Concert (Sept. 24), 101.1 Yes FM and 96.3 Easy Rock (Sept. 26), MOR Good Time To (Sept. 27), and Wish Bus (Sept. 28).

Dubbed as the Nation’s Girl Group, BINI has captivated the hearts of listeners with their empowering messages that transcends through their music.

Last year, they released their sophomore album “Feel Good” which has earned more than five million streams on Spotify and also topped the iTunes albums chart Philippines.

Their single “I Feel Good” was also nominated in Brazil’s BreakTudo Awards for Music by International Music Artist.



